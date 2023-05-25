Sports

LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

2023-05-25 | 05:08
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

LaLiga President Javier Tebas apologized on Wednesday for his online rant at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian took to social media to complain about racist insults he suffered during a match and the Spanish league's inaction.

The game against Valencia on Sunday was halted for 10 minutes as Brazilian Vinicius pointed out fans who were abusing him before he was involved in an altercation with Valencia players which led to him being sent off.
 
"Well, it seems that the result has not been very good, right?," Tebas told Reuters in an interview, referring to his much-criticized comments on Twitter in which he suggested that Vinicius find out more about what the league is doing to combat racism "before you criticize and slander LaLiga".

"I mean, to all those who have understood that this was an error due to the form, due to the time... I have to apologize," he said, adding that it was not his intention to attack Vinicius and blaming "the heat of the moment".
 
"I apologize to Vinicius and to anyone that understood that I was attacking Vinicius."

Tebas said he shared the 22-year-old's frustration over the lack of action to eradicate racism in Spain, and took aim at football organizers and Spanish authorities, saying neither were doing enough to clamp down on racism.

He said that he felt "impotent" to tackle racism in football as under Spanish law LaLiga can only detect and report racist incidents.
 
He urged legislative changes so LaLiga can have sanctioning powers, such as the closure of stands or the expulsion of club members, in order to be able to fight racism more effectively.

"If we were given those capabilities, we would end this in a matter in months," Tebas said, blaming a lack of willingness by "those who have the power to impose it".

Valencia's south stand will be partially closed for five matches and the club was fined 45,000 euros ($50,000) after the abuse suffered by Vinicius.
 
Sunday's abuse in Valencia was the 10th episode of alleged racism against Vinicius that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors this season, according to Tebas, who says he has done everything in his power to tackle the issue.

Police detained seven men on Tuesday over separate alleged hate crime incidents against Vinicius.

"I think it's pretty safe to say that the explosion that happened led to the actions and let's hope it stays like this," Tebas said, warning that without more sanctioning powers for his organization, changes would be "more cosmetic than real".

"If we continue with the status quo, we in LaLiga have our doubts," he said.
 

Sports

LaLiga

Chief

Tebas

Apologizes

Racism

Spain

Football

League

Real Madrid

Club

Vinicius Jr

Brazil

International

LBCI Next
Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July
Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-05-10

Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian football club Coritiba in $260 mln deal

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-24

Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-23

Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-22

Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
09:16

Ymer disqualified in Lyon after smashing racket on umpire's chair

LBCI
Sports
09:05

Head of French Olympic Committee Henriques steps down

LBCI
Sports
06:28

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

LBCI
Sports
06:24

Qatar must become best in Asia to challenge on global stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More