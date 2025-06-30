BDL governor concludes high-level talks in Paris and Washington on banking reforms

Lebanon News
30-06-2025 | 06:14
High views
BDL governor concludes high-level talks in Paris and Washington on banking reforms
2min
BDL governor concludes high-level talks in Paris and Washington on banking reforms

The Banque du Liban (BDL) announced that its governor has concluded a series of high-level technical consultations in Paris and Washington focused on advancing structural reforms within the Lebanese banking sector.

In a statement, BDL said the meetings explored ways to support these reforms through legislative and executive mechanisms within a defined timeframe and based on available capacities.

During his visit to Paris, the governor met with senior officials from the French Treasury to discuss the technical criteria necessary to develop a nationally coordinated roadmap for restructuring Lebanon's banking sector. The discussions emphasized the need for gradual measures to address depositors' rights.

The governor also participated in an executive program at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, which included sessions on governance, monetary policy, crisis management, and capital flow controls. 

In parallel, he held coordination meetings with the IMF team assigned to Lebanon and with the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, focusing on shaping an initial roadmap for banking sector reform and rebuilding confidence in Lebanon's financial system.

Additionally, the governor held consultations with U.S. Treasury officials, particularly those overseeing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing efforts. The talks focused on the necessary actions to meet the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and remove Lebanon from the so-called "grey list." 

Discussions also covered essential measures to protect Lebanon's financial sector, including its relationships with correspondent banks in the United States, from risks associated with dealings involving prohibited organizations.

BDL reiterated its full commitment to international standards for compliance, transparency, and adherence to all global financial agreements.

Lebanon News

BDL

Governor

Paris

Washington

US

France

Banking

Reforms

