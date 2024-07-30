Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 12,000, and diesel prices decreased by LBP 13,000. However, the gas price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,623,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,661,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,470,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 925,000