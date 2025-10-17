News
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
17-10-2025 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
On Friday, October 17, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 21,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 17,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,415,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,455,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,334,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Diesel
