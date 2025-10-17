Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

On Friday, October 17, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 21,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 17,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,415,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,455,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,334,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,102,000