Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-09-06 | 02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
0min
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 34,000, and 98 octane dropped by LBP 33,000.

Additionally, the price of diesel has fallen by LBP 13,000, while gas prices have remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

• Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,483,000

• Gasoline 98 octane:: LBP 1,523,000

• Diesel Oil: LBP 1,366,000 

• Gas Canister: LBP 913,000

