Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, March 7, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 27,000, while diesel declined by LBP 19,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,439,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,479,000

Diesel: LBP 1,361,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000