President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries

Lebanon Economy
02-04-2025 | 05:54
High views
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
0min
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries

President Joseph Aoun emphasized to a delegation from the Lebanese Union of Fruit and Vegetable Importers and Exporters the importance of the agricultural sector in revitalizing Lebanon's economy.

He noted that ongoing efforts are being made to overcome obstacles to the export of fruits and vegetables to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
 

