Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
Lebanon Economy
02-04-2025 | 05:54
President Aoun emphasizes importance of agricultural sector, highlights efforts to boost exports to Gulf countries
President Joseph Aoun emphasized to a delegation from the Lebanese Union of Fruit and Vegetable Importers and Exporters the importance of the agricultural sector in revitalizing Lebanon's economy.
He noted that ongoing efforts are being made to overcome obstacles to the export of fruits and vegetables to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
President
Joseph Aoun
Agriculture
Sector
Lebanon
Economy
Imports
Exports
GCC
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
Previous
