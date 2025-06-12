Israel says Hamas 'weaponizing suffering in Gaza' after aid workers killed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-06-2025 | 03:07
High views
Israel says Hamas &#39;weaponizing suffering in Gaza&#39; after aid workers killed
Israel says Hamas 'weaponizing suffering in Gaza' after aid workers killed

Israel charged Thursday that Hamas was "weaponizing suffering in Gaza" after the U.S. and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation accused the Palestinian militant group of killing five of its aid workers.

"After threats, lies, and disruption, they turned to cold-blooded murder," the foreign ministry said on X. "Hamas is weaponizing suffering in Gaza -- denying food, targeting lifesavers and forsaking its people."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

