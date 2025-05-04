Turnout reaches nearly 21% in some districts by noon in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

As of around 12 p.m., voter turnout varied across Mount Lebanon districts in the ongoing municipal elections. Turnout reached 20.83% in Keserwan and 19.81% in Jbeil.



Participation in the Matn district was 11.93%, while Baabda recorded 11.13%. In Aley and Chouf, turnout reached 14.09% and 14.29%, respectively.