Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel

The head of the Syndicate of Fuel Tanker Owners and Fuel Transport Contractors, Ibrahim Sariini, criticized recent decisions to raise customs duties on fuel, saying they have dealt a blow to both citizens and those working in the fuel transport sector.



In a statement, Sariini said the government's financial measures are coming at the expense of ordinary people. "Instead of finding fair solutions to the economic crisis, the state has opted for the easiest route—placing the burden of collapse on the public," he said.



He warned that the customs hike on fuel will lead to an increase in the overall cost of living, especially in the transportation sector, as it will cause higher transportation fees and also affect other areas such as electricity, heating, and the prices of all types of goods.



Sariini called for the decision to be reversed and announced the syndicate’s solidarity with the General Labor Union and land transport unions and federations.