Lebanon's fuel prices decrease

Lebanon Economy
15-04-2025 | 03:37
High views
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the price of 95 dropped by LBP 14,000, 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 15,000, diesel fell by LBP 14,000, and gas dropped by LBP 39,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,398,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,437,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,261,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000

Download now the LBCI mobile app
