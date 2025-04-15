News
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
Lebanon Economy
15-04-2025 | 03:37
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the price of 95 dropped by LBP 14,000, 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 15,000, diesel fell by LBP 14,000, and gas dropped by LBP 39,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,398,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,437,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,261,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Decrease
Diesel
Gas
