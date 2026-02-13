US sends more than six tons of medical supplies to Venezuela

The United States said Friday it has sent more than six tons of medical supplies to Venezuela to help stabilize the country, a month after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. special forces raid.



The shipment of 25 pallets -- more than 6,000 kilograms -- of priority medical supplies to the Venezuelan people is part of a plan for the country's "stabilization, recovery and transition," the State Department said in a statement.



AFP



