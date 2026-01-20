Lebanon’s fuel prices rise

20-01-2026 | 02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 2,000, diesel by LBP 6,000, and gas by LBP 24,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,326,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,366,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,248,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,221,000
 

