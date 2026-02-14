Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

Lebanon Economy
14-02-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

Standard & Poor’s on February 13, 2026, raised Lebanon’s long-term sovereign credit rating in local currency to “CCC+” from “CCC,” while affirming the short-term rating at “C” and assigning a stable outlook. At the same time, the agency kept Lebanon’s foreign-currency ratings at “SD/SD” (selective default).

The upgrade reflects an improvement in the government’s ability to service its local-currency obligations, supported by three consecutive years of fiscal surpluses and progress on banking and financial reforms required to reach a potential financing program with the International Monetary Fund.

S&P said the government has begun implementing key reforms in the banking sector and public finances, but warned that the pace of progress could remain limited due to domestic political complexities and the approach of parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2026.

The agency also noted that despite tight fiscal space, the government has continued to meet its domestic commercial obligations in local currency and, in 2025, fully settled outstanding interest arrears owed to the central bank.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

local-currency

credit

rating

upgraded

stable

outlook,

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-25

Syria to start currency swap on January 1, central bank governor says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-06

Iran FM says agreed with US to 'proceed with negotiations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

Lebanon’s PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

MSF suspends some Gaza hospital work over presence of gunmen, suspected weapons transfers, group says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-01

Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-21

Israeli PM Netanyahu to appoint new national security adviser

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

LBCI
World News
08:07

About 80,000 join Iran demonstration in Munich: Police

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
World News
09:18

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

PM Salam seeks European support for Lebanese Army in meetings at Munich Security Conference

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More