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Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
10-06-2026 | 13:10
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Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
From the Strait of Hormuz to Lebanon, military and diplomatic developments have intersected over the past 24 hours.
The beginning came with the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter in the strait. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the pilots survived and ordered an investigation into the incident, before blaming Iran for what happened and saying the United States would respond.
Hours later, the U.S. military targeted Iranian military sites, including radar systems, surveillance equipment, and air defense installations near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran responded by striking U.S. military bases and positions in the region, including Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, which it said had been used as launch points for the U.S. strikes.
The attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base marked a notable development, as the base hosts U.S. forces and aircraft in the region and is used to manage air operations as well as surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
As the confrontation between Washington and Tehran entered a new phase, Trump said Wednesday that he was close to issuing new orders for strikes against Iran, which he said was taking too long to reach an agreement.
The developments then extended from Iran and the Gulf to Lebanon.
Reports circulated of contacts between French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to introduce amendments to the Lebanese-Israeli joint statement issued following the fourth round of talks in Washington, in a way that would take into account remarks from Hezbollah and Amal Movement.
However, diplomatic sources told LBCI that the information was inaccurate, confirming that French-American communication is ongoing but concerns broader issues, including developments between the United States and Iran as well as the Lebanese file, without any effort to amend the joint statement.
The sources also said France fully supports the negotiation process and the statement, particularly the concept of “pilot zones,” which Paris views as a potential starting point for a practical solution enabling an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the extension of Lebanese Army authority over all Lebanese territory, and the return of displaced residents.
While Paris reiterated its full support for Lebanese government decisions, discussions with the United States on implementing the ceasefire agreement are continuing, with no changes currently to the text announced earlier this month in Washington. Further talks are expected during the June 22–24 negotiation sessions.
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