Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction

A Lebanese diplomatic source told Al Jazeera that “pilot zones” remain the only practical entry point to halt further deterioration, through the deployment of the Lebanese Army and the withdrawal of armed groups.



The source said the Washington declaration aims to stop the deterioration, facilitate the return of the army and residents, and launch reconstruction efforts.



The source added that Washington has tools to influence Israel, but its room for maneuver is tied to the nature of the existing U.S.-Israeli alliance.



According to the source, Israel is not showing a genuine desire to negotiate and has treated the current track as something imposed upon it. The source also claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to continue the war in Lebanon until the Israeli election period.



The source further said no party is capable of offering gains beyond what was achieved in the Washington negotiations, arguing that battlefield realities are what led to the Washington declaration.