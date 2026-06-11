News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese FM: Resumption of exports to Saudi Arabia marks step toward restoring confidence in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11-06-2026 | 02:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese FM: Resumption of exports to Saudi Arabia marks step toward restoring confidence in Lebanon
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said the resumption of Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia marks a positive step toward restoring confidence in the Lebanese state.
In a post on X, Rajji wrote: “The resumption of Lebanon’s exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a bright page on the path toward restoring confidence in the Lebanese state.”
Lebanon News
Resumption
exports
Saudi
Arabia
marks
toward
restoring
confidence
Lebanon
Next
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-25
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support and confidence in President Aoun, stresses commitment to Lebanon’s core principles
Lebanon News
2026-04-25
Saudi Arabia reaffirms support and confidence in President Aoun, stresses commitment to Lebanon’s core principles
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
President Aoun discusses Lebanon situation with Saudi Crown Prince, requests reopening of Saudi markets to Lebanese exports
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
President Aoun discusses Lebanon situation with Saudi Crown Prince, requests reopening of Saudi markets to Lebanese exports
0
Middle East News
2026-03-19
Saudi Arabia reserves right to military action against Iran: FM
Middle East News
2026-03-19
Saudi Arabia reserves right to military action against Iran: FM
0
Middle East News
13:19
Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE invited to G7: Macron
Middle East News
13:19
Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE invited to G7: Macron
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
LF Leader Geagea welcomes Saudi decision to reopen market to Lebanese products
Lebanon News
06:25
LF Leader Geagea welcomes Saudi decision to reopen market to Lebanese products
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Progressive Socialist Party welcomes Saudi decision to resume Lebanese imports
Lebanon News
04:46
Progressive Socialist Party welcomes Saudi decision to resume Lebanese imports
0
Lebanon News
04:43
Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel welcomes Saudi decision to resume Lebanese imports
Lebanon News
04:43
Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel welcomes Saudi decision to resume Lebanese imports
0
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-22
Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares
Lebanon News
2026-02-22
Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares
0
Middle East News
2026-05-04
Israel military official says army on high alert after US downs Iran missiles
Middle East News
2026-05-04
Israel military official says army on high alert after US downs Iran missiles
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Netanyahu: 10-day ceasefire agreed, Israel to keep security zone in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Netanyahu: 10-day ceasefire agreed, Israel to keep security zone in Lebanon
0
World News
2026-04-18
Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
World News
2026-04-18
Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:16
Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:16
Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
14:57
Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction
Lebanon News
14:57
Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction
3
Lebanon News
10:14
FM Rajji: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their justification, Lebanon committed to extending state authority
Lebanon News
10:14
FM Rajji: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their justification, Lebanon committed to extending state authority
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
5
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From infiltration to escalation? Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy after security breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From infiltration to escalation? Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy after security breach
7
Lebanon News
13:08
LBCI sources: Fate of June 22 direct talks with Israel still undecided, proposal for military-political round in Washington
Lebanon News
13:08
LBCI sources: Fate of June 22 direct talks with Israel still undecided, proposal for military-political round in Washington
8
Lebanon News
08:22
President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone
Lebanon News
08:22
President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More