Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said the country is facing extremely difficult circumstances as a result of a war that was imposed on it in the service of external agendas unrelated to Lebanon's interests.



Rajji said Hezbollah's weapons have lost both their justification and effectiveness, stressing that the Lebanese state is firmly committed to the path of restricting arms to state institutions and extending its sovereignty across all Lebanese territory.



He also called for active French political support for Lebanon in international forums, including at the United Nations and within European Union institutions.



Rajji further urged continued support for the Lebanese Army and the provision of humanitarian assistance to residents displaced from villages in southern Lebanon.