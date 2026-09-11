On Friday, September 11, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 49,000, while diesel rose by LBP 52,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,679,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,697,000

Diesel: LBP 2,539,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,190,000