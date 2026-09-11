Lebanon's fuel prices rise

Lebanon Economy
11-09-2026 | 02:52
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Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise
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Lebanon's fuel prices rise

On Friday, September 11, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 49,000, while diesel rose by LBP 52,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,679,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,697,000
Diesel: LBP 2,539,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,190,000

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