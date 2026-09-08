Lebanon's fuel prices rise

Lebanon Economy
08-09-2026 | 02:28
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Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise
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Lebanon's fuel prices rise

On Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 28,000, while diesel rose by LBP 13,000 and gas surged by LBP 23,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,630,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,648,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,487,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,190,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

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Diesel

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Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
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