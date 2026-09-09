Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh

President Joseph Aoun chaired a security meeting at Baabda Palace on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in southern Lebanon, with a particular focus on the Nabatieh area.



The meeting was attended by senior military and security officials, who presented detailed reports on developments in the region from various perspectives.



Aoun stressed that any security vacuum in southern Lebanon could provide a pretext for attacks and undermine national sovereignty. He said the security deployment in Nabatieh was linked to Lebanon’s state commitments and its negotiating position in talks with Israel, as maintaining internal security strengthens the official Lebanese position.



The president highlighted the role of the Lebanese army as the backbone of stability in the region, saying its work complements that of other security agencies. He also praised the army’s role in protecting infrastructure and key roads and facilitating the return of residents to their towns.



Aoun stressed the importance of continued coordination among the country’s security agencies and the Civil Defense to avoid duplication of efforts and overlapping responsibilities. He also called for regular assessments of the situation and urged security agencies to assume their responsibilities.



Aoun said the security of Nabatieh and areas not under Israeli occupation is an integral part of Lebanon’s overall security.



During the meeting, Aoun also reaffirmed his support for military personnel and their rights, including both retirees and those still in active service. He said the sacrifices made by the army and security forces are not limited to a specific period.



He called for balancing the state’s capabilities and resources with the rights of military personnel, while working to meet as many of their demands as possible without undermining financial stability or the government’s efforts to restore Lebanon’s financial and economic recovery.