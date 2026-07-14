Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

Lebanon Economy
14-07-2026 | 02:30
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Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices on the rise
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Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 13,000, while diesel rose by LBP 35,000, and gas prices soared by LBP 16,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,234,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,252,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,847,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000

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Lebanon

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Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
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