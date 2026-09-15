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Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
15-09-2026 | 02:34
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Lebanon's fuel prices rise
The prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 39,000 on Tuesday, while diesel rose by LBP 102,000 and gas by LBP 31,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,718,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,736,000
Diesel: LBP 2,641,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,221,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
prices
In Lebanon, the same salary buys less: Food prices climb as fuel jumps more than 80%
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