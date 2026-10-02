Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
02-10-2026 | 02:47
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Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
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Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon

On Friday, October 2, 2026, the prices of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 and 98 octane fuel fell by LBP 8,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 30,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,837,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,854,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,726,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,333,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Gas

Prices

Decrease

Lebanon

Diesel

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