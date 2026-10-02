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Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02-10-2026 | 02:47
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Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
On Friday, October 2, 2026, the prices of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 and 98 octane fuel fell by LBP 8,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 30,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,837,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,854,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,726,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,333,000
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