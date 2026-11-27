On Friday, November 27, 2026, 95- and 98-octane gasoline prices fell by LBP 84,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 102,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,158,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,176,000

* Diesel: LBP 2,295,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,625,000