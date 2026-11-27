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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
27-11-2026 | 03:19
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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
On Friday, November 27, 2026, 95- and 98-octane gasoline prices fell by LBP 84,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 102,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,158,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,176,000
* Diesel: LBP 2,295,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,625,000
Lebanon News
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