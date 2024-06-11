Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 00:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid

Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said, and Israel's border police said they had opened fire at a vehicle that tried to run them over during an arrest raid.

Israel's border police said in a statement that forces had arrived at building to arrest suspects from an attempted attack earlier in the day. As they closed in, the statement said, four suspects tried to escape in a vehicle by running over security officers. The officers opened fire and killed them.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces opened fire at a vehicle near a village outside the city of Ramallah. It reported that Israeli forces later entered the village and eight people were injured during clashes.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

West Bank

Raid

Military

Forces

Gaza

War

Ramallah

LBCI Next
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58

Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14

Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37

UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-19

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05

Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
Sports News
12:36

Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
10:45

UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More