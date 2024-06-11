News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 00:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said, and Israel's border police said they had opened fire at a vehicle that tried to run them over during an arrest raid.
Israel's border police said in a statement that forces had arrived at building to arrest suspects from an attempted attack earlier in the day. As they closed in, the statement said, four suspects tried to escape in a vehicle by running over security officers. The officers opened fire and killed them.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces opened fire at a vehicle near a village outside the city of Ramallah. It reported that Israeli forces later entered the village and eight people were injured during clashes.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Raid
Military
Forces
Gaza
War
Ramallah
Next
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:58
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14
Hamas, Palestinian Authority welcome UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
0
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
World News
2024-03-23
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
3
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
5
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
6
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
Lebanon News
15:18
Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms
8
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Lebanon News
06:31
MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More