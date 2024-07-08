Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193

2024-07-08 | 06:37
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 38,193 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its tenth month.

The toll includes at least 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,903 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

