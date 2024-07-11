Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 07:12
High views
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
0min
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that he met with US envoy Brett McGurk and discussed progress in efforts to reach an agreement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Gallant added in a statement from his office that they also discussed "the delivery of important ammunition, some of which will be sent to Israel in the coming days."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Gaza

US Envoy

Ceasefire

Agreement

Hamas states mediators have not yet provided updates on Gaza ceasefire talks
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345
