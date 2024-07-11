G7 condemns Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 10:20
High views
G7 condemns Israel&#39;s settlement expansion in West Bank
G7 condemns Israel's settlement expansion in West Bank

Foreign Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Thursday denounced Israel's move to expand its settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying it was "counterproductive to the cause of peace."

Israel army says completed 'operations' in Gaza City's Shujaiya
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
