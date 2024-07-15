At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

2024-07-15 | 06:27
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

More than 38,664 Palestinians have been killed and 89,097 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Some 80 Palestinians were killed and 216 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.


