Waste crisis deepens misery in Gaza as war rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16 | 08:06
Waste crisis deepens misery in Gaza as war rages
Bulldozers plough through piles of waste, but angry residents find little relief as their children sift through garbage on Gaza's streets in a growing sanitation crisis that's adding to the misery of war.
“We can’t sleep, we can’t eat, we can’t drink, the smell is killing us,” said Ahmed Shaloula, one of many displaced Palestinians, who is from Gaza City and lives in Khan Younis.
Palestinians have faced one crisis after another since the conflict erupted between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in October. Aside from Israeli air strikes, shelling and a ground offensive, Palestinians are crippled by shortages of food, fuel, water, medicine and functioning hospitals.
Garbage is piling up in the impoverished enclave -- one of the world's most densely populated places -- which has been reduced mostly to rubble. At night, people stay awake fighting mosquitoes and some are catching diseases like scabies, Shaloula said.
“We are calling on the municipality of Khan Younis to remove the waste.”
Damage from the war and a shortage of fuel have created a waste problem, said Omar Matar, the official responsible for the removal of solid waste at Khan Younis Municipality.
“The piling up of waste has led to bad smells, spread of insects and rodents in addition to the leakage of liquids from the waste to the underground water reservoir," he said.
The reservoir is the main source of drinking water for residents of Khan Younis. Clean water is unavailable in most of Gaza.
“This dumping land was not correctly designed to stop the leakage of waste liquids into underground water,” said Matar.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Waste Crisis
Misery
Gaza
War
Israel
World News
00:54
Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court
World News
00:54
Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court
0
World News
2024-07-12
Biden: Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
World News
2024-07-12
Biden: Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08
Israeli finance minister: Stopping Gaza war now would be folly
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Health officials report 8 killed, others injured in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17
Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 38,713
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17
Gaza Health ministry says war death toll at 38,713
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:08
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:08
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
0
World News
2024-03-25
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
World News
2024-03-25
US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
2
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
4
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
6
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering
8
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
