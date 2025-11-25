Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-11-2025 | 07:46
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday
Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said they will hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel at 4:00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

Reuters
 
