Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-11-2025 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media

Delegations from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, mediators along with the United States of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, met on Tuesday in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the deal, Egyptian state-linked media reported.

Al-Qahera News, which has ties to Egyptian intelligence, said the meeting included the Egyptian and Turkish intelligence chiefs alongside the prime minister of Qatar, and the delegates discussed working with the U.S. "to ensure the successful implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Hamas.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Truce

Mediators

Cairo

LBCI Next
Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Indirect Gaza talks begin between Hamas, Israel in Egypt: State-linked media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza: Egyptian TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Egypt's Sisi pardons activist Alaa Abdel Fattah: State-linked media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06

Israel says received coffin of Gaza hostage from Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12

Israeli army says Red Cross received body of Gaza hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:46

Hamas to hand over the remains of a hostage to Israel on Tuesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos

LBCI
Sports News
09:23

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese President meets FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Trump congratulates President Aoun on Independence Day: Praises government’s bold decisions, looks to deepen bilateral partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More