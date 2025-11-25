News
Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-11-2025 | 11:20
Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media
Delegations from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, mediators along with the United States of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, met on Tuesday in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the deal, Egyptian state-linked media reported.
Al-Qahera News, which has ties to Egyptian intelligence, said the meeting included the Egyptian and Turkish intelligence chiefs alongside the prime minister of Qatar, and the delegates discussed working with the U.S. "to ensure the successful implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
