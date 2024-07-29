British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29 | 00:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British PM calls for &quot;immediate steps&quot; towards ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza

"The Prime Minister said there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need," Starmer's office said in a statement released on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his ongoing support for Israel's right to self-defense in accordance with international law," the statement said.

Starmer met Herzog in Paris where both were attending the Olympics.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Britain

Prime Minister

Ceasefire

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27

Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-27

Axios: Israel presented its modified proposal regarding ceasefire and prisoner deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-27

UNRWA chief: Nearly 200 UNRWA team members killed in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More