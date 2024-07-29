News
British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29 | 00:38
British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza
"The Prime Minister said there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need," Starmer's office said in a statement released on Sunday.
"The Prime Minister reiterated his ongoing support for Israel's right to self-defense in accordance with international law," the statement said.
Starmer met Herzog in Paris where both were attending the Olympics.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
Prime Minister
Ceasefire
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
Previous
