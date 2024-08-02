UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza

People in #Gaza are facing yet another peril: Hepatitis A is spreading including among children.
Since the war began, @UNRWA is reporting nearly 40,000 cases in our shelters and clinics against only 85 in the same period before the war.
This is a frightening increase.
The… pic.twitter.com/Dg6bbXuwe0
— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 2, 2024
