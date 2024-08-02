UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) chief, Philippe Lazzarini, posted on X that the agency has recorded nearly 40,000 cases of Hepatitis A in its shelters since the Gaza war broke out, up from just 85 in the same period before the war.



Lazzarini called for a ceasefire to "restore the waste and sewage management systems, bring in much needed hygiene supplies, and control the spread of diseases."

People in #Gaza are facing yet another peril: Hepatitis A is spreading including among children.

Since the war began, @UNRWA is reporting nearly 40,000 cases in our shelters and clinics against only 85 in the same period before the war.

This is a frightening increase.



The… pic.twitter.com/Dg6bbXuwe0 — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 2, 2024