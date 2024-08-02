UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza

2024-08-02 | 09:48
UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza
UNRWA chief sounds alarm about Hepatitis A outbreak in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) chief, Philippe Lazzarini, posted on X that the agency has recorded nearly 40,000 cases of Hepatitis A in its shelters since the Gaza war broke out, up from just 85 in the same period before the war.  

Lazzarini called for a ceasefire to "restore the waste and sewage management systems, bring in much needed hygiene supplies, and control the spread of diseases."
 
 
