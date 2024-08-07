Israel army chief vows to 'find, attack' and eliminate new Hamas chief

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-07 | 12:17
Israel army chief vows to 'find, attack' and eliminate new Hamas chief

Israel's army chief vowed to pursue and eliminate Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday after he was named leader of Hamas following the killing of his predecessor in Tehran last week.

"We will strive to find him, attack him, and replace the head of the political bureau again," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told soldiers, according to a statement issued by his spokesman.

AFP
 
