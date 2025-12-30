Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-12-2025 | 03:49
Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank
0min
Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not agree fully on the issue of the Israeli-occupied West Bank but the Republican leader did not lay out what the disagreement was.

In a briefing after a meeting with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump was asked if he had a message for Netanyahu about the West Bank and if he was concerned that settler violence in the West Bank could undermine peace.

"We have had a discussion, big discussion for a long time on the West Bank. And I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we'll come to a conclusion on the West Bank," Trump said.

"I don't want to do that, it will be announced at an appropriate time," Trump said when asked what the disagreement between them was. Netanyahu "will do the right thing," Trump added.


Reuters
 
