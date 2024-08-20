News
Gaza media chief: Israeli forces target civilians in areas claimed as safe
2024-08-20 | 11:42
The Director General of Gaza's Government Media Office, Ismail al-Thawabta, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that the Israeli army "deliberately commits massacres in the areas it claims are safe."
He added: "The occupation army focuses on killing civilians, including children and women."
