Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,265 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

The toll includes 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 93,144 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

Eleven killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04

Eleven killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:59

Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:44

Biden, Netanyahu discuss ceasefire and hostage deal; Harris joins call

LBCI
World News
14:32

US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Salim Aoun to LBCI: The West refuses to arm Lebanese Army against IsraelIsra

LBCI
World News
08:12

Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:44

Biden, Netanyahu discuss ceasefire and hostage deal; Harris joins call

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More