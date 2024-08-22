News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22 | 07:41
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,265
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,265 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.
The toll includes 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 93,144 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
