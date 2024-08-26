UN aid operations in Gaza halted after Israel's evacuation orders

2024-08-26 | 11:44
UN aid operations in Gaza halted after Israel&#39;s evacuation orders
UN aid operations in Gaza halted after Israel's evacuation orders

United Nations humanitarian aid operations in Gaza ground to a halt on Monday after Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip late on Sunday, a senior UN official said.

"We're unable to deliver today with the conditions that we're in," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters
 
