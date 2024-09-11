UNRWA says 530,000 children received polio vaccines in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11 | 08:00
High views
UNRWA says 530,000 children received polio vaccines in Gaza
0min
UNRWA says 530,000 children received polio vaccines in Gaza

On Wednesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that approximately 530,000 children have received polio vaccines across the Gaza Strip. 

The agency added that the vaccination campaign is ongoing in the northern part of the territory.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Campaign

Vaccines

Polio

Gaza

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084
Iraq PM, hosting Iran president, rejects widening Gaza war
