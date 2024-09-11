News
UNRWA says 530,000 children received polio vaccines in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11 | 08:00
On Wednesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that approximately 530,000 children have received polio vaccines across the Gaza Strip.
The agency added that the vaccination campaign is ongoing in the northern part of the territory.
Reuters
