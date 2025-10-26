Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes

Middle East News
26-10-2025 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that Israel would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite agreeing to ceasefires.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means and we will continue to determine our fate," Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

"We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security," he said, following a week of visits by a parade of the highest level US officials seeking to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Approval

Strike

Foes

Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

White House seeking Congress' approval to sell Israel $6 bln in weapons, WSJ reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-25

Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-25

White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More