Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As tensions rise over whether to include the electoral law on Parliament's legislative agenda, a sharp divide has deepened between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the parliamentary majority bloc that submitted an urgent proposal allowing expatriates to vote in their districts.



Berri remains firm in his stance, arguing that any amendment to the existing electoral law would disrupt Lebanon's delicate sectarian balance.



All eyes now turn to Tuesday's session, which he has called to resume discussion of the previous agenda after quorum was lost in the last meeting.



So far, blocs from the Development and Liberation, Loyalty to the Resistance, and the Democratic Gathering have confirmed their attendance. The Democratic Gathering said it will participate to avoid boycotting sessions that address crucial social and economic issues.



The Consultative Gathering—which includes MPs Elias Bou Saab, Alain Aoun, and Simon Abi Ramia—is also expected to attend, though Abi Ramia will be absent due to travel.



The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) has yet to announce a final decision but is leaning toward maintaining its policy of participation rather than boycott, consistent with its stated principle of engagement in parliamentary work.



The National Moderation Bloc, seen as a potential swing group, will meet Monday afternoon to finalize its position.



However, LBCI sources indicate the bloc is inclined to take part in officially close the minutes of the previous session, which remain open.



The delay in closing those proceedings has stalled several previously approved laws, including the public-private partnership law, a key step toward major investments such as the planned Rene Moawad Airport in Qlayaat, a project strongly supported by the bloc.



Boycotting the session are the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, the Change alliance, and independent MPs Michel Moawad, Fouad Makhzoumi, and Ashraf Rifi.



According to LBCI's sources, efforts are underway to persuade MPs Michel Daher, Ghassan Skaff, Neemat Frem, Abdel Rahman Bizri, Osama Saad, Faisal Karami, and several Change MPs to skip the session and prevent a quorum.



In a call with LBCI, MP Paula Yacoubian said attending Tuesday's session is important if quorum is already secured, calling it an opportunity to participate in legislative debates and shape key laws.



However, she emphasized that if the session’s convening depends on her presence and that of other Change MPs, "we will not provide political cover for it to take place.