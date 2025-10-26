Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

News Bulletin Reports
26-10-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As tensions rise over whether to include the electoral law on Parliament's legislative agenda, a sharp divide has deepened between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the parliamentary majority bloc that submitted an urgent proposal allowing expatriates to vote in their districts.

Berri remains firm in his stance, arguing that any amendment to the existing electoral law would disrupt Lebanon's delicate sectarian balance. 

All eyes now turn to Tuesday's session, which he has called to resume discussion of the previous agenda after quorum was lost in the last meeting.

So far, blocs from the Development and Liberation, Loyalty to the Resistance, and the Democratic Gathering have confirmed their attendance. The Democratic Gathering said it will participate to avoid boycotting sessions that address crucial social and economic issues.

The Consultative Gathering—which includes MPs Elias Bou Saab, Alain Aoun, and Simon Abi Ramia—is also expected to attend, though Abi Ramia will be absent due to travel. 

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) has yet to announce a final decision but is leaning toward maintaining its policy of participation rather than boycott, consistent with its stated principle of engagement in parliamentary work.

The National Moderation Bloc, seen as a potential swing group, will meet Monday afternoon to finalize its position. 

However, LBCI sources indicate the bloc is inclined to take part in officially close the minutes of the previous session, which remain open.

The delay in closing those proceedings has stalled several previously approved laws, including the public-private partnership law, a key step toward major investments such as the planned Rene Moawad Airport in Qlayaat, a project strongly supported by the bloc. 

Boycotting the session are the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, the Change alliance, and independent MPs Michel Moawad, Fouad Makhzoumi, and Ashraf Rifi.

According to LBCI's sources, efforts are underway to persuade MPs Michel Daher, Ghassan Skaff, Neemat Frem, Abdel Rahman Bizri, Osama Saad, Faisal Karami, and several Change MPs to skip the session and prevent a quorum.

In a call with LBCI, MP Paula Yacoubian said attending Tuesday's session is important if quorum is already secured, calling it an opportunity to participate in legislative debates and shape key laws. 

However, she emphasized that if the session’s convening depends on her presence and that of other Change MPs, "we will not provide political cover for it to take place.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Divisions

Parliament

Session

Electoral

Law

Debate

LBCI Next
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-14

Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

President Aoun, PM Salam meet ahead of cabinet session at Baabda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-03

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More