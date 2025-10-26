News
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
26-10-2025 | 10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
Israeli airstrikes targeted Bodai in Bekaa on Sunday.
No immediate reports of casualties or extent of the damage were disclosed.
Israeli
Strikes
Target
Bodai
Bekaa
