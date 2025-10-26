Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-10-2025 | 07:05
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that as a sovereign state, Israel would determine its security policy and which foreign forces to work with.

"We control our own security and we have made clear to international forces that Israel will decide which forces are unacceptable to us — and that is how we act and will continue to act," Netanyahu said at the outset of a cabinet meeting.

"This is, of course, accepted by the United States, as its most senior representatives expressed in recent days."



Reuters
 
