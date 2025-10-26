Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

Lebanon News
26-10-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army claims it killed two &#39;Hezbollah operatives&#39; in separate strikes in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that it had killed two Hezbollah members in separate operations in Lebanon on Sunday, targeting what it described as key figures involved in weapons smuggling and local coordination for the group.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, a strike in Lebanon’s Bekaa region killed Ali Hussein Al-Moussawi, identified as an arms dealer and smuggler for Hezbollah. The army said Moussawi had played a central role in transporting weapons from Syria to Lebanon and was directly involved in the group’s rearmament efforts over the past year.
 
Another strike reportedly hit the southern area of Naqoura, killing Abdel Mahmoud Al-Sayyed, whom the Israeli army described as Hezbollah’s local representative in the village of Biyyadah. 

Al-Sayyed was said to have been responsible for managing the group’s relations with residents and supporting Hezbollah’s military reconstruction activities in the area.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

Killed

Hezbollah

Operatives

Strikes

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

Louvre reopens for the first time after jewel heist

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-20

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More