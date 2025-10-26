Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that it had killed two Hezbollah members in separate operations in Lebanon on Sunday, targeting what it described as key figures involved in weapons smuggling and local coordination for the group.



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, a strike in Lebanon’s Bekaa region killed Ali Hussein Al-Moussawi, identified as an arms dealer and smuggler for Hezbollah. The army said Moussawi had played a central role in transporting weapons from Syria to Lebanon and was directly involved in the group’s rearmament efforts over the past year.



Another strike reportedly hit the southern area of Naqoura, killing Abdel Mahmoud Al-Sayyed, whom the Israeli army described as Hezbollah’s local representative in the village of Biyyadah.



Al-Sayyed was said to have been responsible for managing the group’s relations with residents and supporting Hezbollah’s military reconstruction activities in the area.