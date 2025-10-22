Louvre reopens for the first time after jewel heist

22-10-2025 | 03:27
Louvre reopens for the first time after jewel heist
Louvre reopens for the first time after jewel heist

The Louvre reopened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, three days after it had been shuttered over the theft of precious royal jewellery, an AFP journalist saw.

From 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT), the museum's usual opening time, the first visitors began entering the world-famous institution, though the museum said the Apollo Gallery, where Sunday's theft occurred, remains closed.

AFP

World News

France

Louvre

Theft

Jewellery

