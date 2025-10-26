Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-10-2025 | 10:36
Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens
Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens

Red Cross and Egyptian teams have been permitted to search for the bodies of deceased hostages beyond the "yellow line" demarcating the Israeli military's pullback in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday.


