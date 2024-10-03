Israeli army announces assassination of Hamas leader in Tulkarm, West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03 | 18:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army announces assassination of Hamas leader in Tulkarm, West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army announces assassination of Hamas leader in Tulkarm, West Bank

Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on 'X' that the Israeli Army and Shin Bet have "assassinated the leader of the Hamas terrorist network in Tulkarm, which is located in the West Bank, who was planning an imminent attack inside Israel, along with other prominent leaders of the network."

In a joint operation conducted earlier on Thursday, Adraee stated that "fighter jets carried out an airstrike in the Tulkarm area based on intelligence from Shin Bet, killing Zahi Yasser Abdel Razeq Awfi, the leader of Hamas' terrorist network in Tulkarm."

According to the spokesperson, "Zahi Awfi had planned and led an attempted car bomb attack in the Atara area on September 2, 2024. He was responsible for supplying numerous terrorist operatives in the region with weapons and was planning large-scale attacks targeting towns in Judea and Samaria, as well as deep inside Israel, including an imminent operation."

Adraee claimed that "Awfi was involved in planning and executing several major terrorist attacks against civilians in Judea and Samaria, some of which resulted in Israeli civilian injuries. He was instrumental in establishing Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and assisted operatives in carrying out significant shooting and bombing attacks."

"During the operation," the post continued, "several other key operatives within the Tulkarm terrorist network were also assassinated."

"This operation adds to the list of significant targeted strikes carried out by the Israeli Army and Shin Bet in northern Samaria since the beginning of the war," Adraee concluded.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Assassination

Hamas

Leader

Tulkarm

West Bank

LBCI Next
At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Israeli army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

Israeli army says killed three Hamas militants on day three of West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

Fighter jet strikes Tulkarm refugee camp, causing casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-02

Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

South Lebanon's ground invasion: What exactly is happening on the field between Hezbollah and Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More