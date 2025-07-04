WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'

The World Health Organization said on Friday that Nasser Hospital in Gaza has effectively turned into "one massive trauma ward" due to the influx of patients injured at non-U.N. food distribution points.



Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters in Geneva: “They have been seeing daily injuries for weeks… most of them coming from what are called non-U.N. safe sites for food distribution. The hospital is now operating as one massive trauma ward.”



Reuters