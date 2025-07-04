WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-07-2025 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a &#39;massive trauma ward&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'

The World Health Organization said on Friday that Nasser Hospital in Gaza has effectively turned into "one massive trauma ward" due to the influx of patients injured at non-U.N. food distribution points.

Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters in Geneva: “They have been seeing daily injuries for weeks… most of them coming from what are called non-U.N. safe sites for food distribution. The hospital is now operating as one massive trauma ward.”

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

WHO

Nasser Hospital

Gaza

Israel

War

Attacks

LBCI Next
UN says 613 killed near aid distribution sites and relief convoys in Gaza
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

UNRWA head says Gaza 'aid distribution has become a death trap'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-15

HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13

WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

Saudi FM says priority now is to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:59

UN says 613 killed near aid distribution sites and relief convoys in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

Gaza civil defense says number killed by Israeli forces Thursday rises to 69

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:23

Russia announces fresh POW swap with Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:11

UN criticizes German plan to deport Afghans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israeli army claims striking suspect in Lebanon involved in 'Iranian-backed plots against Israel'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More